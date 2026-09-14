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Gold
1 day ago

Gold Selloff Deepens: Spot Price Drops 2% to $4,256

Tatiana Dementieva Tatiana Dementieva

Spot gold extended losses, falling 2% to $4,256.39 per ounce.

Image source: unsplash.com
Image source: unsplash.com
Contents

The decline puts the metal decisively below the $4,300 mark and signals a sharp increase in near-term selling pressure.

Gold breaks below $4,300

The latest move leaves spot gold $43.61 below $4,300. From the current $4,256.39 level, bullion would need to rebound about 1.02% to reclaim that threshold.

Gold price snapshot Level
Spot gold $4,256.39/oz
Latest move −2.0%
$4,300 threshold $43.61 higher
Gain needed to return to $4,300 +1.02%

What does a 2% drop mean in dollars?

A 2% decline at these price levels represents a substantial move. Based on the reported price and percentage change, gold was trading at roughly $4,343 per ounce before the decline.

That implies a drop of approximately $87 per ounce. For a standard 100-troy-ounce gold futures contract, a move of that magnitude corresponds to roughly $8,700 in notional price change.

Momentum turns sharply lower

The move below $4,300 gives traders a simple near-term reference point. Gold is no longer merely testing the level — it has moved more than $40 below it.

The next question is whether buyers emerge around the current $4,250–$4,260 area or whether selling pressure pushes the market further away from $4,300.

A recovery above $4,300 would require a relatively modest 1% rebound. Continued weakness, however, would confirm that the latest 2% decline is developing into a deeper correction.

That is now the price to watch. With gold down 2%, short-term price action has shifted from consolidation to a noticeably stronger selloff.

Read more: Dutch Central Bank Moves 86 Tonnes of Gold to London

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Tatiana Dementieva Tatiana Dementieva E-mail

Currency markets analyst and economist specializing in inflation trends, rates markets, and FX positioning.

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Image source: unsplash.com
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