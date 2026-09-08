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Stock markets
1 hour ago

Guggenheim Raises Merck Price Target to $170, Maintains Buy Rating

Alex Bobrov Alex Bobrov

Guggenheim has raised its price target for Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) to $170 from $146, while maintaining a Buy rating on the pharmaceutical company.

Image source: unsplash.com
Image source: unsplash.com

The new target represents a 16.4% increase from Guggenheim’s previous forecast and implies roughly 13% upside from Merck’s latest closing price of $150.33.

The revision also continues a recent wave of bullish analyst updates for Merck. Wells Fargo recently raised its target to $170 from $150, Wolfe Research to $180 from $155, UBS to $175 from $145, and Morgan Stanley to $179 from $116.

MRK analyst targets

Firm New Target Previous Target Rating
Guggenheim $170 $146 Buy
Wolfe Research $180 $155 Outperform
Morgan Stanley $179 $116 Overweight
UBS $175 $145 Buy
Wells Fargo $170 $150 Overweight

Despite the increasingly bullish calls from several major firms, the broader analyst consensus remains more conservative. Data compiled by Investing.com puts the average 12-month target at about $149.50, with estimates ranging from $105 to $186 and an overall Buy consensus.

Guggenheim’s $170 target therefore sits well above the current consensus and signals increased confidence in Merck’s outlook.

Read more: Salesforce EPS Hits $10.96 as Shares Trade 42% Below Their Peak

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Alex Bobrov Alex Bobrov E-mail

Macro-focused FX researcher tracking global growth, inflation surprises, and cross-asset correlations.

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08 Sep 2026, 12:09 PM
Guggenheim Raises Merck Price Target to $170, Maintains Buy Rating
Guggenheim has raised its price target for Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) to $170 from $146, while maintaining a Buy rating on the pharmaceutical company.
Image source: unsplash.com
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