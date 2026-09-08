Guggenheim Raises Merck Price Target to $170, Maintains Buy Rating

The new target represents a 16.4% increase from Guggenheim’s previous forecast and implies roughly 13% upside from Merck’s latest closing price of $150.33.
The revision also continues a recent wave of bullish analyst updates for Merck. Wells Fargo recently raised its target to $170 from $150, Wolfe Research to $180 from $155, UBS to $175 from $145, and Morgan Stanley to $179 from $116.
MRK analyst targets
|Firm
|New Target
|Previous Target
|Rating
|Guggenheim
|$170
|$146
|Buy
|Wolfe Research
|$180
|$155
|Outperform
|Morgan Stanley
|$179
|$116
|Overweight
|UBS
|$175
|$145
|Buy
|Wells Fargo
|$170
|$150
|Overweight
Despite the increasingly bullish calls from several major firms, the broader analyst consensus remains more conservative. Data compiled by Investing.com puts the average 12-month target at about $149.50, with estimates ranging from $105 to $186 and an overall Buy consensus.
Guggenheim’s $170 target therefore sits well above the current consensus and signals increased confidence in Merck’s outlook.