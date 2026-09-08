Guggenheim Raises Merck Price Target to $170, Maintains Buy Rating

The new target represents a 16.4% increase from Guggenheim’s previous forecast and implies roughly 13% upside from Merck’s latest closing price of $150.33.

The revision also continues a recent wave of bullish analyst updates for Merck. Wells Fargo recently raised its target to $170 from $150, Wolfe Research to $180 from $155, UBS to $175 from $145, and Morgan Stanley to $179 from $116.

MRK analyst targets

Firm New Target Previous Target Rating Guggenheim $170 $146 Buy Wolfe Research $180 $155 Outperform Morgan Stanley $179 $116 Overweight UBS $175 $145 Buy Wells Fargo $170 $150 Overweight

Despite the increasingly bullish calls from several major firms, the broader analyst consensus remains more conservative. Data compiled by Investing.com puts the average 12-month target at about $149.50, with estimates ranging from $105 to $186 and an overall Buy consensus.